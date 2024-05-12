ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ESS Tech from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 746.89% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Quarls purchased 42,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,562.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,009,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ESS Tech by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 212,070 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESS Tech by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 196,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 133,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

