Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $3,045,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.89.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

