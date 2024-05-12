Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$39,000.00.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Exco Technologies stock opened at C$7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.44. The company has a market cap of C$302.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.18. Exco Technologies Limited has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$8.98.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XTC

About Exco Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.