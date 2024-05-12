Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.42. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 97.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 79,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,097 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

