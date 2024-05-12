Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173,108 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $121,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,829,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,081,000 after buying an additional 66,620 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 33,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after buying an additional 103,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,648,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,405,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $465.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

