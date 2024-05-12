F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

F & M Bank Price Performance

F & M Bank stock remained flat at $16.39 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. F & M Bank has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

