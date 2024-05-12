Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.69

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.69 and traded as low as C$14.03. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$14.03, with a volume of 17,029 shares trading hands.

Fairfax India Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.27.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

