FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $6.75

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $915.81 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,774.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,200 shares of company stock worth $237,349 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in FIGS by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in FIGS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 23.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in FIGS by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 76.1% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

