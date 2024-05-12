Financial Contrast: Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) & Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 21.09% 11.91% 1.07% Danske Bank A/S 41.00% 12.68% 0.57%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Danske Bank A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Virginia National Bankshares and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Danske Bank A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $79.09 million 2.05 $19.26 million $3.18 9.44 Danske Bank A/S $7.61 billion N/A $3.09 billion $1.82 7.64

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virginia National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danske Bank A/S pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Virginia National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares beats Danske Bank A/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. In addition, the company offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. Further, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, and brokerage services. Additionally, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Danske Bank A/S

(Get Free Report)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities. It also provides advisory services to personal and private banking customers; and business advisory services, including acquisition, change of ownership, strategic development, or international expansion. In addition, the company offers financing, risk management, investment, and financial advisory services for large corporates and institutions; healthcare solutions; and online and mobile banking services. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

