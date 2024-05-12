Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTT. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.13.

FTT stock opened at C$43.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$33.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

