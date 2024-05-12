FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 563.6% in April

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 563.6% from the April 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
FinWise Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FINW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $14.98.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 18.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
