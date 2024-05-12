First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Shares Up 7.8%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 42,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 592% from the average daily volume of 6,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

First Acceptance Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $137.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 83.27% and a net margin of 13.11%.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.