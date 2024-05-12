First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,375 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 804,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,025 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

