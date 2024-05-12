First City Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $313,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,881,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $117.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average is $108.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

