First City Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,050 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,124,000 after buying an additional 1,958,483 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,979 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.