First City Capital Management Inc. Has $450,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

NOBL opened at $99.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average of $94.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

