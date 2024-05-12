First City Capital Management Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $379,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $204.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

