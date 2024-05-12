First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Whirlpool by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 924,128 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 689.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 102,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WHR

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.