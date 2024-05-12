First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $1,723,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $98.93 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

