First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,266 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $86.70 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

