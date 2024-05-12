First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.0% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $468.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

