First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.35.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

