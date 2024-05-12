First City Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

