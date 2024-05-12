First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 3rd

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
FGBIP traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.56. 1,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Guaranty Bancshares
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.