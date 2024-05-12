First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FWRG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,982,777.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,559,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,982,777.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,085,127 shares of company stock valued at $170,038,222 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,940,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $3,717,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 226,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

