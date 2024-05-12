First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,982,777.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,559,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO H Melville Hope III sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $109,983.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,982,777.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,559,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,085,127 shares of company stock valued at $170,038,222. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,674,000 after buying an additional 255,307 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,478,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 175,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 93,931 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.