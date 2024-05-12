Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Flux Power Trading Down 25.3 %

Flux Power stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. 591,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,151. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

