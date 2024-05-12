Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -159.91, a P/E/G ratio of 99.76 and a beta of 1.09. Flywire has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $129,129.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Flywire by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 8.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 74,534 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $10,987,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 115,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

