FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded FMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.06.

FMC Stock Up 0.8 %

FMC stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $111.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FMC by 143.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

