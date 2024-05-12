Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$17.25 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 target price on Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.55.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. Analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.
Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Freehold Royalties
In related news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 8,590 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
