Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,390 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,993,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16,058.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Argus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,592,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.0 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

