Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Shares Down 0.9%

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31. 823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Fundamental Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

