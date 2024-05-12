Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.150–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.2 million. Funko also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of FNKO opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $31,011.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Funko news, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,217.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,696.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $330,046.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,972 shares of company stock valued at $223,485. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

