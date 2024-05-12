Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Trading Down 3.6%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 61,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 54,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$78.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 5.45.

About Fury Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.