Genius Sports’ (GENI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GENI

Genius Sports Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE GENI opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.