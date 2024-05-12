Genpact (NYSE:G) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

G has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

G stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218,526 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,697,000 after buying an additional 623,794 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Genpact by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,002,000 after buying an additional 725,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

