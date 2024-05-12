Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $3.74. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 6,770,173 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gerdau

Gerdau Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.