Gilad Myerson Acquires 127 Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Gilad Myerson purchased 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £149.86 ($188.27).

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ITH opened at GBX 118 ($1.48) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 694.12. Ithaca Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 111.85 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 187.40 ($2.35).

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

Ithaca Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,352.94%.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

Featured Stories

