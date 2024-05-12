Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,141 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after buying an additional 1,772,887 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $133,584,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $63,971,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,534,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,841,000 after acquiring an additional 702,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,733,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

