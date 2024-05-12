Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at William Blair

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

