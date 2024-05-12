goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$230.00 by Analysts at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSY has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$208.80.

goeasy stock opened at C$178.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$168.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$155.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$101.34 and a 1-year high of C$192.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

