Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Gold Resource Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GORO opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 312,765 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Gold Resource by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

