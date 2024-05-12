Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GDEN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 245,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $35,680,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 156.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 609,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 371,850 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130,204 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 114,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

