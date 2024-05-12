Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.