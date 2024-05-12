Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 207 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $182,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $157.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.