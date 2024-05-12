Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.