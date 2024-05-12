Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,095 shares of company stock worth $7,779,766 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $973.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $941.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $901.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

