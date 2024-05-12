Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $386.70 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,927 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,459 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

