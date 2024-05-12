Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 168,606 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,708,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 101,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,309,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $261.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.02.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

