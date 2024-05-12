Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $748,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,273 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NIKE by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,541 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,724,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,620,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $537,429,000 after buying an additional 870,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 2.6 %

NIKE stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.70. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

